Rochas Okorocha's request for permission to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a medical checkup has been granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former Imo governor's request was granted on Wednesday, July 6, by the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, Punch reports.

Although the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had kicked against the request, Justice Ekwo ordered the court's registrar to release Okorocha's traveling passport so that he can make the trip.

This favourable decision of the court came after an application by the senator's lawyer, Ola Olanipekun.

Giving the court his assurance, Olanipekun said his client will not abuse the order and would return to Nigeria for his trial.

Following this, Justice Ekwo directed Okorocha to return his passport to the registrar not later than three days before the trial.

Adjourning the trial to November 7, the judge said Okorocha will be declared wanted if he abuses the order.

