Amid outcries over the Kuje [rison Attack, the whereabouts of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari have been revealed

The re-assuring news was given on Wednesday, July 6, by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)

According to the NCoS' spokesman who briefed newsmen on the attack on Wednesday, Kyari and other VIPs are still in custody

Abuja - The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Wednesday, July 6, suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari is still in custody.

Umar Abubakar, NCoS' spokesman, said Kyari was in custody amid widespread talk that the embattled police chief is nowhere to be found after the prison break, Daily Trust reports.

The NCoS says Kyari is still in Kuje Prison (Photo: Abba Kyari)

Abubakar categorically stated that Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility are not among the escapees, adding that they are presently in custody, hale, and hearty.

His words:

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. As of the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large, 4 inmates are dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment. However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.

“The Service will deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody. This is also to confirm to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale, and hearty.

“Recall that after the attack at the Medium Custodial Centre in Agbolongo, Oyo state, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, met with the heads of the security agencies under his supervision where the idea of Joint Security Taskforce comprising the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps was formed to forstall further breaches on custodial facilities.

As at the time of the attack on the Kuje facility, we have 38 military personnel on ground in addition to the personnel of the Nigerian Police, Civil Defence, DSS, NSCDC, and our Armed Squad. This is the Minister’s efforts to rejig the security architecture of our facilities.”

Deadly armed robbers, kidnappers escape after Boko Haram attack Kuje prison

Meanwhile, the deadly attack on Kuje Correctional Centre on Tuesday, July 5 by suspected terrorists had been confirmed by the federal government.

According to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mr Shuaibu Belgore, about 600 inmates escaped from the facility.

Going further, he explained that over 300 of the inmates have been retrieved and more are on the way.

