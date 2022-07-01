Anambra businessmen led by real estate investor, Kennedy Okonkwo have donated to the Anambra state insecurity trust fund

Popular nightclub investor known as Obi Cubana was among those who donated to the state government

Igbo highlife musician, Kingsley Okonkwo and his brother popularly known as E-Money also donated to the cause

Awka - Some prominent Anambra businessmen on Wednesday, June 29 donated N100million to the state government to tackle insecurity in their domain.

Among those who donated the money are Kennedy Okonkwo, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, and a musician, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee Limpopo.

Governor Soludo had set up the security trust fund to tackle insecurity in the state. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Punch newspaper reports that the group also met with the governor of the state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo at Government House, Awka on the same day.

The businessmen also said they were in Anambra to seek strategic partnership with the state government across key business and industrial areas ranging from real estate, entertainment, and haulage.

Okonkwo who led the group told the governor:

“We are happy with your fight against criminals in the state, and we will always support you.”

Police kill two gunmen in Anambra state

Meanwhile, as security agencies continue the clampdown against criminal elements in Anambra, the police have killed two gunmen in Obosi, a community in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 29.

He said the incident happened at about 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 when operatives, on a routine patrol, accosted the gunmen who were operating in a bus, a red Toyota Corolla, and a motorcycle along Obosi-Nkpor road in the community.

Police operatives kill 4 unknown gunmen in Anambra, intensify hunt for others

Recall that police operatives in Anambra killed four of the gunmen terrorising various parts of the state recently

According to the police, the four were taken out at Umuchu community in Aguata local government area of the state during a gun battle.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, during a press briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South local government area in May.

Insecurity: Anambra state government begins registration of transport operators

Meanwhile, the Anambra state government has announced the commencement of biometrics enumeration and registration of all transport companies, organisations, and operators in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, AIRS, and signed by Sylvia Tochukwu Ngige, deputy director/head, taxpayer education and enlightenment team on behalf of the chairman.

Those involved include transport stakeholders operating shuttle buses, tricycles known popularly as keke, trucks including mini-trucks, tippers, lorries, and taxis.

Source: Legit.ng