Nafada, Gombe - The Gombe state government has declared over the sudden death of Hon. Musa Abubakar (Babawuro), the executive chairman of Nafada local government council.

Abubakar was said to have died on Monday, August 15, in an accident along Kano road, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa sent his condolences to the bereaved family (Photo: Governor Muhammadu Inuwa)

Source: Facebook

The Janazah for late Abubakar was held at the Modibbo Bubayero Mosque, Emir’s Palace, Gombe state.

The politician's painful demise was announced by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa who is deeply touched by the development

Governor Inuwa noted that the deceased's death is a big and painful loss to his family, the council, the state, and the entire country.

The governor described Abubakar as a man of peace, a committed politician, and an experienced public servant whose immense contribution to the development of the state will both be missed and outlive him.

He also sent a message of condolences to the government, the people of the state, the bereaved family, staff as well as council members of Nafada.

Part of his message seen by Punch reads:

“The deceased was a man of peace, committed politician and experienced public servant who contributed immensely to the development of his immediate community, local government and the state.

“We pray Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus."

