Efforts to track down the terrorists disturbing the peace in Anambra state is currently ongoing according to police authorities

The commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, made this known while briefing journalists in the state

The Anambra police boss said police acted on information released to them by a concerned citizen and killed four terrorists in the state

Awka - Police operatives in Anambra say they have killed four of the gunmen terrorising various parts of the state.

According to the police, the four were taken out at Umuchu community in Aguata local government area of the state during a gun battle.

Anambra governor, Charles Soludo had vowed that security operatives will fish out the terrorists in the state. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, during a press briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South local government area on Monday, May 23.

Echeng said that the police acted on information released to them by a concerned citizen in Umunze community, Orumba South local government area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said that his men trailed the gunmen from Umunze to Umuchu where an exchange of gunfire ensued.

His words:

“Last Monday, just a phone call by a concerned citizen, I don’t know him up till now, he told me that bad boys using Hummer Jeep were operating in Umunze. And I followed it immediately because I had a team that was close by.

“When the team left, he told me that they had left Umunze and entered Umuchu. He gave me a description and we attacked that place. When we got there, they exchanged fire with us, and four of them were taken out.

“The Hummer bus is the one that is parked outside there. You see what information can do. We expect more from the communities.”

Echeng added:

“Anambra state police command condemns this barbaric act by savages pretending to be fighting on behalf of the people.

“Indeed, the police, other security agencies, and defenceless civilians have been at the receiving end of similarly gruesome attacks in the past by these enemies of society and progress.

“The command will work in concert with sister security agencies to ensure that the mastermind and foot soldiers responsible for the heinous crime against the society are speedily brought to justice.”

Unknown gunmen be*head lawmaker representing Soludo’s local govt area

Legit.ng had earlier reported that unknown gunmen be*headed Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Charles Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Okoye, who represents Aguata 2 Constituency in the state, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday, May 15 along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha local government area of the state.

His head was said to have been dumped at a motor park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South local government area of the state on Saturday, May 21 six days after he was abducted.

Report exposes man behind unknown gunmen in southeast, group’s real name

In a related development, a media report has revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region are known as the Fallen Angels or Auto Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The report noted that the Fallen Angels are largely made up of former members of IPOB – some expelled members, some disgruntled members, and others who could not endure the discipline (and sometimes, highhandedness) embodied in the command and control structure of IPOB.

Source: Legit.ng