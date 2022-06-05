Nigeria's major challenges are insecurity and dwindling economy right and Anambra state has had its own fair share of these challenges

However, the state government is now making efforts to address the issue and keep their domain safe from hoodlums

To ensure the situation is tackled from a security perspective, all transport stakeholders in the state are expected to be registered

Awka - The Anambra state government has announced the commencement of biometrics enumeration and registration of all transport companies, organisations, and operators in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, AIRS, and signed by Sylvia Tochukwu Ngige, deputy director/head, taxpayer education and enlightenment team on behalf of the chairman.

The Soludo-led government is working hard to address the security challenges in Anambra state. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

According to the statement, the exercise which is in conjunction with OneID, a subsidiary of Appmart integrated limited:

“is in line with Governor Charles Soludo's vision to nip the recent security challenges of the State in the bud.”

Those involved include transport stakeholders operating shuttle buses, tricycles known popularly as keke, trucks including mini-trucks, tippers, lorries, and taxis.

The exercise which started on Thursday, June 2 will take place at designated ports to be communicated through union executives.

The statement mandated all stakeholders to comply within four weeks from June 2, 2022.

It warned that:

“Failure to comply attracts impoundment.”

Anambra state has been under terror attacks from "unknown gunmen," with hundreds of residents killed, scores of houses, police stations, government offices, and vehicles set ablaze, and thousands displaced from their ancestral homes within the last year.

In most cases of the incidents, the attackers invade with unregistered vehicles.

The move is generally seen as an attempt by the state government to nip the attacks in the bud.

