FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed a serious controversy lingering within the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

A report by Daily Trust newspaper published on Thursday, June 30, says that police officers, Ayoola Oladunni and Usman Shugaba currently serving as the aides-de-camp to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the First Lady, Aisha Buhari have been unduly promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) by the police service commission.

Legit.ng gathered the duo were not due for a promotion at this time due to their antecedent of how they joined the ranks of the Nigerian Police Force.

In the newspaper report, it was gathered that the duo joined the police rank in 2002 with their secondary school certificate, while their peers who joined the force with their high institutional degree are still yet to be elevated.

Findings revealed that an officer who joins the force as a cadet officer with his/her secondary school certificate, cannot get double elevation like his peers who entered the force with a degree.

In order of the rankings, a cadet intake can only get five promotions, starting from the rank of an inspector to ACP; from ASP to DSP; from DSP to SP; from SP to CSP and finally the rank of ACP.

Meanwhile, an officer who joined the police force with a degree can only climb the ranks three times but he/she will start from a higher rank than the secondary school holder.

This means a degree holder starts from the rank of ASP to DSP; from DSP to SP and then from SP to CSP.

Aggrieved police officers react

Reacting to the development, some aggrieved officers vented their displeasure over the turn of events.

An officer who preferred anonymity said:

“One of the reasons different sectors in this country are in comatose is because of this type of scenario, where due processes are not followed.

“In fact, it is one of the reasons security challenges are escalating in this country. Anytime a security agent or any officer thinks about his future and realises that there is no hope because a lot of things have been bastardised, all he would do was to look for a way out.”

Senior officers reacts

A senior officer who also pleaded anonymity while venting his opinion stated that the newly promoted ADCs of the Vice President and the President’s wife might likely be affected by the repercussion in the future.

He made reference to the former ADC to President Goodluck Jonathan, DIG Jitoboh, who failed to become the inspector-general police due to his undue acceleration through the ranks he enjoyed based on favouritism.

Similarly, a former commissioner of police, Lawrence Alobi stated that the trend of undue promotion in the police force is a stain on the image of the entire police force.

He described it as a trend that kills discipline within the police force.

Alobi said:

“For me, it is surprising that an Inspector should even overtake an ASP to become an ACP while the Cadet ASP is still a CSP. That is lopsidedness and it is not supposed to be so.

“Honestly, it is very demoralising, and it kills discipline too. What outstanding job did the person perform to have that kind of speedy promotion over a cadet ASP to other ACP rank?”

Alobi however urged the Nigerian police service commission to desist from such an unmerited trend by correcting the ills that run within the police force.

