An illicit dance has landed 20 girls and 14 boys including minors in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

The Corps commandant in Gombe state said the dance is being performed as a decoy to the prostitution activities of the girls

The commandant expressed concern that such activities can lead to increase in crimes in the state and beyond

Gombe - The Gombe state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday, June 28 paraded no fewer than 20 girls and 14 boys including minors involved in alleged illicit dance entertainment popularly known as ‘Gidan lokachi’ or ‘Gidan gala.’

Addressing journalists at the state command, Commandant Waziri Goni said they posed a serious security breach, adding that the command had so far closed over 10 of such dance houses across the state.

The NSCDC has been proactive across the country in recent times.

Source: Facebook

He revealed that aside been involved in the said illicit dance, the entertainment house served as an avenue for young girls to practice prostitution, stressing that many of them came from neighbouring states.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“They call the place Gidan gala but actually at the end of the day, they have their boyfriends, they will go with them.

“95 percent of them are teenagers around 17 years, hardly will you find 20 to 22 years old, and the place has been existing for a long time. For the owners, they registered the place for trading and merchandise and now they operate as hotel and playground.”

The commandant disclosed that some of them were married for about one week before jettisoning their marital vows to come into Gombe state.

He added:

“They are from Adamawa, Borno, Plateau, and Taraba states. Most of them are from the northeast, just one or two are from Kaduna and Jos. If we don’t deal with this issue, it will jeopardise and create problem for the entire population.

“It is a serious threat, these are things that give rise to kidnapping, robbery, cultism. Some are being lured and killed, others hide in the pretext of the play to commit crime.”

Youths to be trained on financial literacy for socio-economic empowerment

Meanwhile, a financial literacy programme aimed at equipping the youth in Nigeria with the knowledge needed for socio-economic empowerment has been launched.

The programme unveiled by QNET, dubbed FinGreenemploys a train the trainers model, is geared towards ensuring that the information impacted is transmitted to the community for a more sustainable outcome.

Legit.ng gathered that FinGreenisis designed to impart critical financial management skills and knowledge by training young leaders drawn from various communities to become trainers and champions of financial literacy and economic empowerment among the youth.

New initiative launched in Nigeria to inspire changemaking among youths

Similarly, a global organisation that supports the world's leading social entrepreneurs, has officially launched the “Everyone A Changemaker” Movement in Nigeria.

Promoters of the organisation known as Ashoka, say the EACH movement will be implemented in six metro areas in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Yola.

Legit.ng gathered that a changemaker city or metro area is a connected ecosystem of influential institutions, leaders, and actors in a region, who are collaborating and co-creating innovative strategies that foster and support the next generation of changemakers in their communities.

Source: Legit.ng