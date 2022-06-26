Peter Obi's admirers say they are worried about his safety ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Some youth leaders in the southeast have called for more security measures around the former Anambra state governor

Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate is known for moving around without bodyguards or security operatives

Awka - Leaders of Igbo youth groups have tasked the country’s security agencies to devise measures to ensure that no harm is done to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

The Igbo leaders who met in Awka yesterday under the auspices of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) warned that if any harm is done to Obi because of his presidential ambition in the coming 2023 general elections, the country would be thrown into uncontrollable crisis.

Igbo youths want security tightened around Peter Obi ahead of 2023.

Source: UGC

President-General of the COSEYL, Hon. Goodluck Ibem said his group was forced to meet because of the revelation by a human rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, that plans were being hatched to kill the presidential candidate.

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Only a wicked and idiotic person will be comfortable with the current state of the nation. Our country is in dire need of a drastic change that will turn things for good and some people are plotting to make matters worse because of their so-called conquest.”

Stating that Obi’s aspiration to lead the country as its president was borne out of his readiness to make sacrifices for the good of the ordinary citizens and the country at large, the COSEYL leader urged those sponsoring criminalities in the country to ensure that they do not extend their evil action to the former Anambra governor.

Ibem warned that Igbo youths would not take it lightly if anything harm happens to the LP presidential hopeful.

2023: Peter Obi giving APC, PDP sleepless nights, says Victor Umeh

On his part, Senator Victor Umeh has declared that the mass movement trailing the presidential aspiration of Obi has become a source of worry for both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umeh stated this in an interactive section with some members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, June 21.

He added that the brazen act of denying the southeast and Ndigbo to produce the president by the two major parties of the APC and PDP was totally unacceptable and against the principles and letters of zoning arrangement between the north and the south.

2023: Obaseki says Peter Obi is a force to reckon with

Similarly, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has declared that Nigerians are no longer interested in the APC and the PDP.

According to the governor, Nigerians are now in search of an alternative political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki also acknowledged the rising political profile of Obi, saying his supporters are in every Nigerian home.

Source: Legit.ng