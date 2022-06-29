The loss of the 2015 presidential election and the lack of cooperation from the legislature have been listed as major factors that stalled the implementation of the 2014 National conference report

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday, June 28, has explained why his administration was unable to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference.

Speaking at the presentation of a book titled "The National Conversation" written by Akpandem James and Sam Akpe, the former president admitted that the loss of the 2015 presidential election and a hostile parliament stalled the report's implementation.

Goodluck Jonathan has called for the implementation of the 2014 CONFAB report.

The Nation reports that Jonathan represented by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius noted that those blaming him for failing to implement the 2014 CONFAB report were either playing politics or ignorant.

The role played by the National Assembly

According to him, those knowledgeable about the process of constitutional reforms in Nigeria will understand the intricacies of implementing such a report including the involvement of the national and state assemblies.

His words:

“Such elaborate review couldn‘t have been possible at that time because by the time the report was submitted in August 2014, we were already on the verge of a general election.

“It is also important to point out that at that time, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was a member of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had already moved out, with some members, to the opposition party.

"That meant that a reasonable part of the National Assembly was anti-government."

Source: Legit.ng