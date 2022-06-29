On Wednesday, June 29, a prison mate at the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje Custodial Centre graduates with a Second Class Upper degree

The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Command, Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey, made this disclosure through a statement

The officer in charge of Kuje Custodial Centre, commended the graduand while noting the inmate had shown an exemplary character over time

An inmate of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje Custodial Centre, Mr Chinwendu Heart, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Theological Studies from the National Open University of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the public relations officer, Federal Capital Territory Command, Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey, on Wednesday, June 29, in Abuja, The Punch reports.

Abuja inmate bags Second Class Upper Degree. Photo credit: RAUF AREGBESOLA

Source: Facebook

NOUN Librarian speaks

Humphrey quoted the Librarian, NOUN, Dr Angela Okpala, who presented the certificate on Tuesday, June 28, as encouraging the graduate to be a good ambassador of the university as well as the correctional service.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking, Mr Ibrahim Shehu, the officer in charge of Kuje Custodial Centre said that the inmate had shown an exemplary character over time.

“The inmate has always been diligent with his studies and also lived an exemplary life in custody.”

Shehu enjoined other inmates to cease the opportunity of the free education from NOUN and improve themselves, adding that education was the bedrock of human development.

The graduand express gratitude

The graduand, Heart, expressed happiness, saying that he had come into the Kuje Custodial centre without a secondary school certificate.

Heart said that with the encouragement of the staff, he had now gotten a University degree and that he hoped to utilise the offer of NOUN and study to get a PhD.

He further encouraged other inmates to engage themselves in these regimes of reform in the custodial centre instead of being idle and giving in to social vices.

Tension as Abba Kyari reportedly escapes murder in prison

In another development, suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, nearly got murdered by aggrieved inmates, who accused him of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service.

The newspaper stated that internal documents and officials said the attack happened on Wednesday, May 4, months after Kyari was remanded following his ongoing trial for drug-related offences.

An official whose name was not mentioned said that the prisoners who wanted Kyari dead were about 190 and they are mostly in prison for drug offences.

Source: Legit.ng