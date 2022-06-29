The quest for safety is a major matter of top priority right now in Nigeria as there is a high rise in insecurity

Banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and all other forms of social vices are the other of the day in current Nigeria

Meanwhile, to guarantee your safety you must first apply some very important tips to avoid being a victim of insecurity

The incessant rate of security threats in the country is becoming more and more alarming as the day goes by.

Cases of insecurity are being recorded across virtually all the regions of the country, which in turn has led to a series of interventions from all the security agencies in the country.

The Delta State Police Command has rolled out safety tips for residents to abide to in other to avoid being a victim of insecurity. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

However, there seems to be an increase in the security challenges of the country as it has been attributed to poor governance and misappropriation of national resources.

CSOs blames corruption for insecurity

Most recently, a civil society group, the civil society legislative advocacy centre (CISLAC) blamed the high rate of corruption in the defence and security sector as the major problem of insecurity in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng reported that the executive director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani said corruption within the security sector has rendered security agencies toothless in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Insecurity: Governor Matawalle okays arms acquisition for Zamfara residents

Also as a result of the insecure state of the country, Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle who is tired of the situation and tired of the failure of security agencies to salvage the horrible state of security, declared that residents will begin to acquire ammunition in self-defence.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, Governor Matawalle constituted committees to oversee the processes of legalizing the acquisition of ammunition for residents to defend themselves from an imminent bandit attack.

Similarly, in a more subtle and non-violent approach, the Delta state police command via its Twitter handle on Friday, June 24 rolled out 15 safety tips for residents to follow in other to avoid being a victim of insecurity.

Here are the 15 safety tips below:

Tip 1. Never use car stickers that say where you work, especially if you have a prestigious job.

Tip 2. Never share pictures of your kids in their school uniforms or badges. Protect your kids!

Tip 3. When you attend parties, don’t let the band get you so high that you start spraying money. Use an envelope.

Tip 4. Don’t be the one that tries to empty the ATM machine by making large withdrawals …You don’t need 50,000 in your wallet to feel like a man.

Tip 5. Always delete your bank transaction notifications, especially SMS…you really can memorize your bank balance… Shred your POS/ATM receipts.

Tip 6. Don’t go jogging while it’s dark, you really should be smarter than that. If you can, get someone trusted as a company.

Tip 7. Always lock your doors, even if you’re only going out to switch off your generator.

Tip 8. Never ever wear your ID outside your workplace. No one needs to know where you work.

Tip 9. Be accountable to your spouse or parents; let someone know where you are at every point.

Tip 10. As much as you can, don’t send kids alone on errands outside your house, they are soft targets.

Tip 11. Don’t try to show that you are the richest in the neighbourhood by making large donations in your estate meetings, learn modesty.

Tip 12. When you give, give with modesty and privately; learn to say, “I can’t spare that amount now”.

Tip 13. Don’t stay late in your office long after closing hours. That deadline work can be done later or at home if you wish.

Tip 14. Make safety the number one factor in your decision always!

Tip 15. Mind what you post about yourself on social media.

Buhari finally explains why insecurity will linger in Nigeria

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari stated why there is an incessant rate of insecurity in the country.

He stated that citizens must play their parts in the fight against insecurity by working hand in hand with security agencies.

Buhari said his government has played its role in ensuring the safety of lives and properties across the federation.

Insecurity is beyond Buhari, APC presidential aspirant says

However, former presidential aspirants under the umbrella of the APC, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River said the security challenges of Nigeria is beyond the president.

According to the governor, he stated that Nigeria is in dire need of a foreign intervention to help salvage the situation.

He said the current security strength of the country is way below par to handle incessant security challenges.

Source: Legit.ng