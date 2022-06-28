The civil society legislative advocacy centre (CISLAC) said the incessant rate of corruption in the defence and security sector is the reason for national instability

CISLAC blamed this factor as the reason why Nigerian troops and other security outfits have been rendered powerless in the fight against corruption

The group however urged the president to intensify efforts in the fight against corruption in order to restore public trust and confidence

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to open a case into the controversy surrounding the N1.85 billion discovered by the independent corrupt practices and other related offences commission (ICPC) in the apartment of a military contractor, K. Salam Construction Company.

The executive director of the civil society legislative advocacy centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani made this call in Abuja via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 27.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to champion the fight against high-profile corruption with boldness and steadfastness to restore public trust. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, Rafsanjani stated that the ICPC is obligated to dig deep into the case in order to determine the source of the money and other luxurious items retrieved from the contractor.

Corruption in defence sector, a major reason for national instability - CISLAC

He raised concerns over the incessant corrupt method of procurement in the country stating that investigations should commence unearthing the perpetrators in a bid to issue appropriate sanctions and prosecution.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rafsanjani said:

“While the nation’s Defence spending has hitherto been buried in absolute secrecy and institutionalised corruption that impede efficient services and nation’s security,

“The fact-finding as detected by the anti-graft institution has indeed validated the persistent public outcry by CISLAC/TI Nigeria for transparency and accountability in defence procurement and spending.

“We, without doubt, observed that the ongoing exposure is not unconnected to other entrenched symptoms of the unquantified level of systemic corruption dominating defence procurement.”

He further raised concerns over the accountability of funds meant for the procurement of military weapons.

Rafsanjani recalled that the diversion of defence and security funds into private pockets poses a major challenge to Nigeria’s national security.

He cited issues of lack of adequate equipment and poor salary package as the fundamental problem that needs serious attention despite the huge funding allocation rolled out to the security and defence sector.

Buhari must fight corruption with boldness to restore public trust, says Rafsanjani

Meanwhile, Rafsanjani also harped on the refusal of the ministry of defence to declare its spending public, thereby, frustrating the efforts of civil society groups to ensure transparency.

Rafsanjani blamed the corruption in the defence sector as the major cause of socio-economic instability and terrorism in the country.

He further stressed that the deliberate disregard and delay in some high-profile corruption cases is a clear sign of a selective fight against corruption in the public sector.

Rafsanjani however stated that President Buhari has time to seek recompense by ensuring high-profile corruption cases are properly adjudicated in the court of law.

He charged the president to accomplish the fight against corruption with sincerity and steadfastness in order to once again gain public trust and confidence.

Citizens have no connection with govt, says Rafsanjani

In another development, President Buhari's assertions that his administration has done well in fighting insecurity and corruption have been labelled as a mere fragment of words that holds no grounds.

Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Comrade Auwal Rafsanjani made this known on Wednesday, June 22.

The pragmatic comrade urged the government to tackle critical issues of injustice and the collapse of responsive governance as the first step to curb the frequent attacks by IPOB.

2023: There is no alternative to participation, get your PVCs, CSOs tells Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, civil societies have begun to intensify campaigns to sensitize Nigerian youths on the need to participate in the forthcoming elections.

YIAGA Africa has warned Nigerian youths that the forthcoming general election is critical to their future and only participation can be a major determinant for a better Nigeria.

The electoral monitoring organization described the outrageous price of political parties’ nomination forms for aspirants as an attempt to auction the leadership of Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng