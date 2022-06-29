The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has played down criticism of him suggesting that residents of the state should carry arms in self-defence

Governor Bello who is not willing to lay down his guard said the process will continue as he is fired up to end banditry in the state

He has however formulate a committee to administer the processes to help finalise how residents can get their own ammunition

Zamfara, Gusau - Governor Bello Matawalle has reiterated his stance in the bid to legalise gun carrying by residents of Zamfara in self-defence against imminent bandit or terrorist attacks.

As reported by the Nation newspaper, the governor on Tuesday, June 28 intensified the process of the acquisition of arms by residents by installing four committees to oversee and implement the process of arms carrying by residents.

Governor Bello Matawalle has intensified plans to mandate arms carrying by Zamfara residents in the fight against banditry. Photo: Bello Matawalle

Source: Twitter

Military reacts to Matawalle's declaration

Legit.ng recalls that hours after Matawalle declared arms carrying for residents in Zamfara state, the military quickly reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Matawalle's declaration did not go down well with the military stating that it is capable of safeguarding the lives and properties of Zamfara residents.

Meanwhile, Governor Matewalle has part of his commitment to ensuring the end to banditry gave out 20 new Toyota Hilux vans and 1,500 motorbikes to enable the members to commence operations.

He stated that he will do anything necessarily possible to uphold the oaths the government swore to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens.

He said:

“We are aware of misgivings expressed in some quarters regarding the new measures, particularly the decision to encourage members of the communities suffering almost daily from the inhumane aggressions of the bandits to acquire firearms to defend their communities.”

Governor Matawalle further assured that the acquisition of weapons by residents will be closely monitored and regulated by the Nigeria Firearms Act.

Akeredolu backs Matawalle on self defense against bandits, reiterate stance of state police

Meanwhile, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has saluted Governor Bello Matawalle for wanting to legalise arms carrying by residents in Zamfara in self-defence.

He however stated that the only shortcomings is the approval of the federal government who may likely halt the process.

However, Akeredolu reiterated his stance on the need for Nigeria to adopt state police.

Gun license: Police boss hits prominent Northern governor, says firearm ban still in force

Contrastingly, legit.ng reported that the Zamfara state commissioner of police, Ayuba Elkana, has said that the embargo on firearms is still in force.

Elkana said he is not aware of the state governor, Bello Matawalle's directive, asking him to issue gun licenses to eligible and interested citizens for self-defense.

The state commissioner for information in a statement on Sunday, June 26, said the government had directed residents to prepare and obtain guns against bandits.

Source: Legit.ng