Zamfara State Government earlier released the criteria for civilians to have access to guns in the state

The government throws more light on its earlier directive that civilians should be granted access to firearms to defend themselves against bandit terrorists

Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, in reaction, disclosed this is a dangerous move, one that would increase crime rate in the region

A former Military Governor of Kaduna state, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd), has faulted the recent move by the Zamfara state government, urging citizens to bear arms and defend themselves against terrorists, Daily Trust reports.

According to Col Umar, such a directive would cause more harm to the people than good.

He disclosed the directive will heighten the problem especially if guns are handled by criminals.

Colonel Dangiwa reacts to Governor Bello Matawalle's call for self-defense. Photo credit: The Nation, Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Some citizens may buy guns not to fight bandits and kidnappers but to be used also to commit crime. So, the latent dysfunction of this is that guns will fall into the wrong hands; guns that are not even effective against bandits and kidnappers.

“It is a dangerous trend and it is also telling the security forces and the presidency that we have lost confidence in you.”

Col Umar speaks on gun licensing

He clarified that the highest calibre of guns the commissioner of police can issue license on are shotguns, otherwise known as double-barrel or pump-action, stressing that their range of 50-100 meters makes them ineffective in fighting bandits who use AK47 and AK49 which have a range of 300-500 meters.

The former governor said:

“So, granted, that the commissioner of police issues licenses and citizens to buy these guns. If you are holding a gun that can only go 50-100 meters, you are already at a disadvantage.”

Col Umar proffer a solution

He, however, said the best way to tackle the security situation in the North West is for the presidency to increase the number of security personnel and properly arm them.

Banditry: How to get gun licence in Zamfara, government shares vital details

The Zamfara state government has said its directives to civilians to acquire guns to defend themselves do not confer an automatic right on all interested people to have access to firearms.

The commissioner of information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara, made the clarification during an interview programme on Monday, June 27.

In the latest move against the criminal elements, the state government said it would dispatch 500 gun licensing application forms to the 19 emirates of the state, making a total of 9,500 potential guns as it directs the state’s commissioner of police to issue the licence to willing people.

Akeredolu backs Matawalle on self defense against bandits, makes new stand on state police

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has commended his Zamfara counterpart, Bello Matawalle, for asking the people to take arms for self-defense against bandits.

Akeredolu, through a statement by his senior special assistant on special duties and strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said Matawalle’s position confirmed the loss of confidence in handling insecurity in the country.

The governor said:

“It signals a situation of near- capitulation on the part of the security agencies centrally controlled by the federal government. It portends great danger for the polity."

Source: Legit.ng