The Nigerian military has assured its capability to secure the lives and property of citizens across states of the country

This assurance by the military followed the call by the Zamfara state governor for the police chief to issue gun licenses for self-defence against bandits and terrorists' attack on residents

However, the chief of defence state in his reaction to the governor's demand said the military and other security agencies are doing every thing possible to address insecurity in Zamfara and environs

The leadership of the Nigerian military on Monday, June 27, condemned the call by the governor of Zamfara state for residents to bear arms following the increased attacks by terrorists in the state.

The chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor while speaking at the Joint Exercise for the National Defence College and War Colleges of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, code-named “Exercise Grand Nationale", said the forces across the country are capable of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The chief of defence staff has condemned the call by the Zamfara state governor for residents to bear arms. Photo: Bello Matawalle, Aso Rock Villa

Kicking against Governor Bello Matawalle's call for self-defence against bandits and terrorists alike operating in Zamfara state, Irabor said he does not understand why an individual of such repute would make should pronouncement asking that residents be allowed to buy arms.

Further noting that it was not in his place to speak on the matter, Irabor such remarks by the governor are not the right way to go about the issue of terrorism and banditry in the state.

His words:

“Of course, there are actions that members of the security agencies and the armed forces, in particular, the police and other security agencies, are doing to address insecurity in Zamfara and environs.

“Beyond that, of course, there are other legal issues, other issues of governance, issues that the government could have addressed using the instrumentality of the law that are available for him to bring greater peace and security.

“But like I said, I do not intend to say much about it, but I believe that the Federal Government, using the Attorney General, will look at the details of that press release and give further instruction."

Military activities in Zamfara state

Also stating that a governor does not have the right to instruct the police commissioner in his state to issue gun licenses to the resident, Irabor said armed forces and other security agencies only serve as an instrument of policy implementation.

He added:

“I believe that what we are doing in Zamfara and of course, across the states of the federation, is in deference to the provisions of the constitution.

“So, we are there because we are there to give support to the civil authority, in this case, the police.

“We do not need to restate what the issues are that have led to the deployment of the military across the country but then like I said, we are doing the very best to ensure that peace returns to every part of the country."

Zamfara state govt asks residents to arm themselves against bandits

Residents in Zamfara state had been asked to apply for gun licenses to defend themselves against bandits in the state.

The directive was given by the commissioner of information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara, on behalf of the government.

Zamfara has been the epicentre of banditry by terrorist groups who have laid siege in the state for several months.

Dambazau calls for cleanup of weapons, drugs among Fulani youths

Recall that a former minister of interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retired) recently called for an urgent cleanup of weapons and drugs among the Fulani youth as part of practical solutions to the ugly trend of kidnapping in the country.

Dambazau made the call in his paper, titled “Dilemma of the Fulbe pastoralist,” presented at the Pastoralists and Fulbe Security Conference, in Abuja.

He called for the cleanup of weapons, and drugs among Fulani youths in the country.

According to him, one of the steps should be blocking access to weapons and cleaning up all the weapons already in circulation within the Fulbe pastoralist youth environment.

