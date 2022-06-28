Governor Hope Uzodimma has told Imo residents that there will be no need for residents to wield arms for self-defence

He made this declaration against the backdrop of the Zamfara state governor's comment on allowing residents in his state to wield arms for self-defence

Uzodimma assured residents of Imo state that the security situation is different as security agencies in the state are equal to the task

FCT, Abuja - Following the statement of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state urging residents to arm themselves against terrorist attacks, the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has waded into the conversation.

As reported by AIT News, Governor Uzodimma during a state house address in Abuja stated that residents in Imo state are not allowed to wield guns or any form of ammunition for self-defence as the security situation is totally different in the state.

Governor Uzodimma maintains that there is no security challenge in his state and that there will be no need for residents to wield arms. Photo: Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma said he is in awe as to why Governor Matewalle will suggest such an idea as the solution to insecurity in the state.

He assured Imo residents that security agencies in the state are on top duty and in full capacity to handle any imminent security scare.

Buhari to commission completed project in Imo - Gov Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma who met with President Buhari before his address with the statehouse newsmen disclosed that the president has given Imo state the nod to host this year’s ‘Army Day’ in Owerri, Imo state.

The governor stated that hosting the ceremony will also help boost the security capability of the state.

Governor Uzodimma could not do without expressing his profound gratitude to the president for approving the event as he will also be present to commission some completed projects in the state.

Akeredolu backs Matawalle on self defense against bandits

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has hailed the submissions of Zamfara state governor who suggested arms carrying by residents for self-defense.

However, Akeredolu stated that despite such a submission, the idea is not plausible as the federal government will disagree.

Akeredolu who is known to be an advocate of state police once again retierated his stance for the need of state police.

Gun licence: Police boss hits prominent Northern governor, says firearm’s ban still in force

Contrastingly, legit.ng reported that the Zamfara state commissioner of police, Ayuba Elkana, has said that the embargo on firearms is still in force.

Elkana said he is not aware of the state governor, Bello Matawalle's directive, asking him to issue gun licenses to eligible and interested citizens for self-defense.

The state commissioner for information in a statement on Sunday, June 26, said the government had directed residents to prepare and obtain guns against bandits.

