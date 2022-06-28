Hope Uzodimma has sent congratulatory message to the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola

In a heartfelt message, Governor Hope Uzodimma has congratulated Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his appointment and swearing in as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

this was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The governor noted that with more than 11 years at the Supreme Court and judicial experience that tranversed Lagos, Enugu and Kaduna Divisions of the Appeal Court, the new Chief Justice was "tailor-made for the job".

According to him, Nigerians are looking forward to a more robust and responsive judiciary that will sustain the gains of democracy under the leadership of Justice Ariwoola.

He consequently wished the new CJN on behalf of the people of Imo state.

Insecurity: Governor Uzodimma speaks on residents carrying arms for self-defence

Meanwhile, following the statement of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state urging residents to arm themselves against terrorist attacks, the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has waded into the conversation.

Governor Uzodimma during a state house address in Abuja stated that residents in Imo state are not allowed to wield guns or any form of ammunition for self-defence as the security situation is totally different in the state.

Governor Uzodimma said he is in awe as to why Governor Matewalle will suggest such an idea as the solution to insecurity in the state.

Akeredolu backs Matawalle on self defense against bandits

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has hailed the submissions of Zamfara state governor who suggested arms carrying by residents for self-defense.

However, Akeredolu stated that despite such a submission, the idea is not plausible as the federal government will disagree.

Akeredolu who is known to be an advocate of state police once again retierated his stance for the need of state police.

