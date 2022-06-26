Residents in Zamfara have been asked to apply for gun licenses to defend themselves against bandits in the state

The directive was given by the commissioner of information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara, on behalf of the government

Zamfara has been the epicentre of banditry by terrorist groups who have laid siege in the state for several months

Gusau - The Zamfara government has asked residents in the northwest state to arm themselves against bandits.

The government also directed the Zamfara commissioner of police to issue gun licenses to those eligible to bear arms.

Ibrahim Dosara, Zamfara commissioner of information, gave the directive on behalf of the government in a statement. Photo credit: @Zamfara_state

Source: Twitter

The government further said it is ready to facilitate securing of basic weapons for the people, especially farmers, to defend themselves.

Ibrahim Dosara, Zamfara commissioner of information, said in a statement:

“Government has henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits, as government has directed the state commissioner of police to issue license to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves.

“Government is ready to facilitate people, especially our farmers to secure basic weapons for defending themselves. Government has already concluded arrangements to distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 Emirates in the state for those willing to obtain guns to defend themselves.

“People must apply from the commissioner of police, license to own guns and such other basic weapons to be used in defending themselves. A secretariat or centre will be established for the collection of intelligence on the activities of informants.

“People are strictly warned and advised to make sure that any information or intelligence about an informant must be true and nothing but the truth, as all information on such informants must carry correct data on the suspects, including their pictures, correct names, address, occupation.

“Any person who gives wrong information against anybody will be served the same punishment as an informant and will be treated as such.

“Government has requested the state House of Assembly to pass, as matter of urgency, the informants bill before it, to enable government take the drastic measures on informants as contained in the bill.

“Government has ordered for the recruitment of 200 additional Community Protection Guards in each of the 19 emirates of the state, making it 500 per emirate, to increase their manpower and strengthen its force and capacity to deal with the bandits.”

The commissioner also said the government has set up a committee to ensure proper implementation of the measures.

