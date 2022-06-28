Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has commended his Zamfara state counterpart, Bello Matawalle, for calling on the people of his state to get armed and defend themselves

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has commended his Zamfara counterpart, Bello Matawalle, for asking the people to take arms for self-defense against bandits.

Akeredolu, as reported by Daily Trust, through a statement by his senior special assistant on special duties and strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said Matawalle’s position confirmed the loss of confidence in handling insecurity in the country.

The governor said:

“It signals a situation of near- capitulation on the part of the security agencies centrally controlled by the federal government. It portends great danger for the polity.

“It is a sad commentary on the increasing inability and impotence of the Zamfara State Government, and other states, to protect their citizens in the wake of relentless and mindless assaults by terrorists and bandits. It suggests a total lack of trust between the state government and federal government on the one hand, and the helpless and hopeless situation in which the people have found themselves concerning the security of lives, on the other."

Akeredolu made his position clear

Akeredolu said the government and the people of Zamfara state have been pushed to the wall and have no option but to rely on the current arrangement.

The governor maintained that the call by his Zamfara state counterpart could be halted because the national security adviser and inspector general of police have to issue licenses to citizens before they can have certain categories of arms.

Akeredolu said:

“No such licenses have been issued to individuals since 2007 while those which existed had been revoked. Therefore, this directive, attractive and compelling in the current circumstances, may be stifled by existing federal arrangement.”

Akeredolu calls for state police, firearms for regional police

While calling for state police, Akeredolu said the deliberate policy of the federal government to deny the regional security outfit the right to use firearms, with the evidence that the country’s security outfits are overwhelmed and distracted by centrifugal forces, among others, are factors that make things worse.

He affirmed:

“A federal system of government cannot be administered as if the country is a unitary colony, controlled, rigidly, at the center, while the constituent units are treated as mere outposts.

“This fact, coupled with the logic of divergence and rapid growth in population, imposes no other practicable measure on the managers of this country, including our legislators, than to accept the inevitability of the establishment of a state police.”

Gun licence: Police boss hits prominent Northern governor, says firearm’s ban still in force

Meanwhile, legit.ng reported that the Zamfara state commissioner of police, Ayuba Elkana, has said that the embargo on firearms is still in force.

Elkana said he is not aware of the state governor, Bello Matawalle's directive, asking him to issue gun licenses to eligible and interested citizens for self-defense.

The state commissioner for information in a statement on Sunday, June 26, said the government had directed residents to prepare and obtain guns against bandits.

