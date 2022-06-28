Earlier, the Zamfara state government has directed residents of the state to obtain guns to defend themselves against bandits’ invasion

This became necessary following the increase in the activities of bandits in various parts of the state

In a new move, the government has disclosed how the people can get a gun license and as well defended its earlier directive

The Zamfara state government has said its directives to civilians to acquire guns to defend themselves do not confer an automatic right on all interested people to have access to firearms.

The commissioner of information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara, made the clarification during an interview programme on Monday, June 27, Daily Trust reports.

Governor Matawalle backs gun licensing

In the latest move against the criminal elements, the state government said it would dispatch 500 gun licensing application forms to the 19 emirates of the state, making a total of 9,500 potential guns as it directs the state’s commissioner of police to issue the licence to willing people.

However, mixed reactions on Sunday, June 26, trailed the directive to acquire guns with residents and security experts giving kudos and knocks on the policy.

But while throwing more light on the government’s directives, Dosara said:

“The process that we set in is a clean process. We started by saying let people who are wishing to obtain legitimate weapons come to fill out the forms.

“They are to be scrutinised and screened at their localities by their traditional rulers to ensure that no wrong hand or somebody with criminal records is given the licence to obtain a gun.

“When we fill these forms, we take them to the Commissioner of Police to do his own investigations and also screen the people before he forwards (the request) to the Inspector-General of Police who will then finally consider approving and giving the licence.

“So, we are following a legitimate process to make sure that our people are given legitimate weapons to protect themselves.”

Zamfara governor gives reasons for self-defense call

Zamfara governor says his administration’s call on the people to acquire firearms is to enable them to complement the efforts of the security forces in the ongoing war against the terrorists, AIT report added.

He noted that the government took the decision, “because the rainy season has commenced and farmers want to go back to their farms and ensure food security in the community and in the nation.”

He added:

“Also following a recent upsurge in some parts of the state where criminals have been attacking people almost on daily basis."

Akeredolu backs Matawalle on self defense against bandits, makes new stand on state police

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has commended his Zamfara counterpart, Bello Matawalle, for asking the people to take arms for self-defense against bandits.

Akeredolu, through a statement by his senior special assistant on special duties and strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said Matawalle’s position confirmed the loss of confidence in handling insecurity in the country.

The governor said:

“It signals a situation of near- capitulation on the part of the security agencies centrally controlled by the federal government. It portends great danger for the polity."

