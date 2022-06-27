The Zamfara state commissioner of police, Ayuba Elkana, has said that the embargo on firearms is still in force

Elkana said he is not aware of the state governor, Bello Matawalle's directive, asking him to issue gun licences to eligible and interested citizens for self defence

The state commissioner for information in a statement on Sunday, June 26, said the government had directed residents to prepare and obtain guns against bandits

The Zamfara state police commissioner, Ayuba Elkana, has said he is not aware of the directive of governor Bello Matawalle to issue gun licences to eligible citizens to carry arms.

Elkana stated that the embargo on firearms licence is still in force, adding that the force has stopped the issuance of a gun licence to citizens.

The Punch, in its report, stated the police boss stated this on Sunday, June 26, while responding to enquiries about the directive of the state governor.

Zamfara government urges citizens to get guns for self defence against bandits

Earlier in the day, the Zamfara state commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, in a statement, disclosed that the government had directed residents to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against bandits terrorising the state.

The government then directed the state commissioner of police to issue licences to qualified and willing citizens to obtain guns for self-defence.

The Dosara’s statement read in part: “Government has, henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits, as the government has directed the state commissioner of police to issue a license to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves.”

In his reaction to the directive, Elkana said he is yet to receive any directive on issuing gun licences to the people. His statement read in part:

“I have not received any directives, and also, there is a ban on firearms licence, and we don’t give licence.

“I am yet to receive any directive. Let me see the directive first before I can comment. I have not seen the directive, so I cannot comment on compliance.”

