Terrorist activities in communities within Niger and Kwara state is to be met with a decisive onslaught, the Nigerian Senate has said

The Senate on Tuesday, June 21, called on the Nigerian military to launch operations against the insurgents who have been involved in kidnapping and killing residents of the area

According to the Senate, the activities of the terrorists now force residents to live in perpetual fear of either being kidnapped and/or killed

Lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate said they have identified some enclaves where members of terrorist groups operate in communities within three local government areas of Kwara and Niger states.

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant to the Senate president on media said that the lawmakers have called on the Nigerian military to ensure it carries out a comprehensive operation against the criminal element within Kainji Lake National Park and other communities.

The Nigerian military has been called upon to deal decisively with terrorists operating in Kwara and Niger states. Photo: Ahmad Lawan

Some of the communities identified by the lawmakers include Kaiama, Karonzi-Yashikira in Baruten local government, and Wawa and Babanna areas in Niger state.

Motion sponsored against activities of terrorists in Niger and Kwara

This was raised by Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) while sponsoring a motion on the 'worsening insecurity in Kainji Lake National Park and existential threat to communities in Kaima, Baruten and Borgu Local Government in Kwara and Niger States.'

The motion was co-sponsored by the deputy whip, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi (Niger North).

Umar while speaking on the matter said that the incessant kidnappings and killings in the identified communities within the two states are becoming rampant.

He added that the activities of the criminals now cause residents to live in perpetual fear of either being kidnapped and or killed by kidnappers suspected to be armed bandits;

His words:

“Also aware that there is a Forward Operating Base (FOB) established immediately after the first attacks and subsequent approval for the establishment of Military barrack in the local government, but these attacks keep on happening with reckless abandon."

Following Umar's submission, the Senate resolved that committees on defence, finance and national planning initiate an interface with the ministry of defence to determine the state of the establishment and funding of the Army Barrack in Kaiama and Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Babanna in Kwara and Niger States, respectively.

The Senate further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to victims in the affected communities

