Following the growing insecurity, kidnapping and killings in Nigeria, Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has announced a prayer session for Nigeria

The session which would take place in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city will provide a platform for all citizens to seek the face of God against the insecurity that has engulfed the country

According to Pastor Enenche, with the ongoing political process in preparation for the 2023 general election, there is no time better than now to make demands for a turnaround from God

The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has declared Nigeria is at a junction where drastic and fervent prayers for divine intervention are needed.

Enenche said that the insecurity across the length and breadth of the nation needs God's intervention.

Pastor Enenche has declared a massive intercessory prayer session against the growing insecurity in Nigeria. Photo: Dumanis Church

Pastor Enenche made the call on Thursday, June 16, during the daily Early Will I Seek Thee morning prayers, ahead of the National Healing and Deliverance Crusade.

The three-day crusade, themed "Divine Visitation", according to the cleric, is organized to seek God's intervention for the nation Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Enenche warned that Nigeria is a junction where divine intervention has become absolutely necessary and all necessary efforts must be made to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

His words:

"Massive insecurity, massive instability. And then, we are at the threshold of a political process.

"There is no time better than this to make demands for the help of God for a turnaround in our land.

"Don't assume that things would change by themselves. The Bible says if my people that are called by my name shall humble themselves and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear them and heal their land.

"I believe that as God heals individual and delivers individuals, he would heal the nation as well.

An intercessory session for Nigeria as a country

The senior pastor also said that he would be leading a session of intercession for Nigeria and every security apparatus in the country.

He called on Christian to join the session as they pray to God to intercede on behalf of the people of Nigeria and bring an end to the kidnapping, banditry and bloodletting taking place across communities in Nigeria.

"Therefore, I will like to invite you this evening to the FCT Sports Complex and the Old Parade Ground at Area 10 Abuja as we intercede for our nation."

Pastor Adeboye makes 5 lettered photo post on his page, causes social media buzz

Pastor Enoch Adeboye had said that only the name of Jesus can change the current situation faced by Nigerians.

The popular man of God said this on Tuesday, June 7, in a post he made on his personal Facebook page.

The post by Adeboye has also caused some kind of frenzy on social media with many sharing an inscription of Jesus with red ink on white background.

Tension hits Anambra religious groups as Governor Soludo issues strong-worded warning to Rev. Fr Ebube Muonso

A Catholic priest had been under attack from the governor of Anambra state Charles Soludo over his prophecy against the governor and the state.

Reacting to Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma claims, Soludo said he does not believe in political or phantom prophecies designed to play to the gallery.

The governor also called on the cleric to join in being a part of the team set to solve the security crisis in Anambra rather than being the problem.

Source: Legit.ng