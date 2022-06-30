Troops of the Nigerian Army have regained control of the waterways linking Chad and Cameroon after several years of Boko Haram dominance.

A source in the Nigerian Army told Legit.ng on Thursday, June 30 that activities of the various terrorist groups of the aquatic terrain of Chad and Cameroon have been neutralized by the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that normalcy has been restored in the waterways of Chad and Cameroon. Photo: DHQ

Source: Facebook

The source told our reporter that due to the established control of the Nigerian troops in the region, the waterways have been opened for normal commercial-transportation activities.

It was gathered that a military intervention group with the code name 'operation Hadin Kain" helped in dislodging terrorists whose activities reigned supreme in that region.

Prior to the recent development, there have been a series of joint military operations along the Chad, Cameroon axis.

The source said:

"I can confirm to you that the Nigerian military has taken over control of the waterways in Chad, Cameroon. Boko Haram has been defeated yet again.

"There was a time that ISWAP faction alias Khilafa Soldiers dominated a large portion of the Lake Chad waters but the story has now changed. This is because officers and men of OP Hadin Kai are now in control of the Lake Chad waterways covering Cameroon and Chad borders."

