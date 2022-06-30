Armed bandits have launched a fresh attack at a mining site at Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government area of Niger state

The terrorists reportedly killed no fewer than 17 persons, including mobile policemen guarding the miners and workers

At least four Chinese nationals working at the mining site were also reportedly abducted by the bandits

Ajata-Aboki, Niger state - Bandits have reportedly killed no fewer than 17 people and left several others severely injured after attacking a mining site managed by the Chinese Nationals at Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The attack, according to Daily Trust, was launched on Wednesday afternoon, June 29, during which 17 persons, including mobile policemen guarding the miners and workers, were killed.

Legit.ng gathers that the attackers, reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have arrived in the community around 2pm and headed to the mining site, shooting at anyone on sight.

Niger commissioner confirms attack

Emmanuel Umar, the state commissioner for internal security and humanitarian affairs, confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday, June 30, but said the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained.

He said:

“Niger State Government wishes to confirm that on 29/6/2022 at about 1600hrs, based on a distress call received that bandits/terrorists invaded a mining site located at Ajata Aboki village via Erena Ward of Shiroro LGA and a joint security team were mobilized to the scene in response to the distress call.”

Umar said that the terrorists were engaged by the joint security team, resulting in casualties from both sides.

He added:

“A yet-to-be ascertained number of workers in the mining site including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.

“Security forces mobilized reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained varying degrees of injury have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment.

“While the Niger State Government commiserates with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel, the state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.”

Resident speaks

A resident of the area was quoted as saying that “about 11 people including seven mobile policemen attached to the mining site as security guards and six other civilian workers lost their lives in the attack.”

He said dozens, who sustained multiple gunshot injuries and were in critical conditions, had been taken to various medical facilities for treatment.

The Punch reported that the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youth of Niger State, Sani Kokki, also confirmed the incident on Thursday.

