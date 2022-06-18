The Enugu Catholic Diocese has banned all priests and Catholic faithful from attending the Adoration Ministry, Enugu led by a controversial priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The church said the ban will remain in force until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

In a letter he personally signed and addressed to all clergy, religious and lay faithful, the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, banned all Catholic faithful and clergy in the Diocese from having anything to do with the Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

The letter read:

“In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry.

“And after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal carç thee and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”

