Popular Catholic Priest, Reverend, Father Ejike Mbaka is suffering a series of backlash following his comment on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Mbaka during a sermon was said to have described Mr. Peter Obi as a 'stingy young man' stating that he can never be president of Nigeria.

Father Mbaka's ‘Stingy Young Man’ comment on Peter Obi backfires after Nigerians lashed out at him on Twitter. Photo: Peter Obi, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria - AMEN

What Mbaka said about Peter Obi

An earlier report by Legit.ng stated that Obi was a man without a generous spirit, adding that “a gum-holder would not be accepted a Nigerian leader”.

According to him, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku had shown that he is ready to run for office because he and Peter Obi are no longer in the running.

He said:

“Peter Obi has a mouthful, he has nowhere to go unless he kneels down on the Adoration altar.”

Nigerians lashed out at Mbaka for criticising Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Father Mbaka's comment on Obi has been greeted with a lot of criticism from Nigerians on social media.

Nigerians took to twitter to lash out at the Catholic Priest who some described him as a money monger who has been swayed by money received from politicians.

A twitter handle @GideonFidy wrote:

”Mbaka supported Buhari the worst president ever bcos they gave him money, Mbaka supported Hope Uzodinma because he got money from him, even if you are BH just give him money and he’ll support you. Nobody rate him again.”

@taqueenobi wrote:

”While other men of God are encouraging voting for the right candidate, mbaka is looking for who will buy our future with money.SHAMEFUL."

@novieverest wrote:

”Mbaka was not given money by Peter Obi some years ago. Show me a project where I will put money into and see the result. That’s all Peter Obi asked for. Till today Mbaka has refused to rest."

@PastorBlessid wrote:

”Even Fr Mbaka couldn’t push Peter Obi to do what he doesn’t want to do even when he told him God was involved and related it with winning election.Peter stood on his principles.SHI SHI we won’t give.His tenacity and articulated savviness is 100%.Competence!”

Another twitter handle @mrstanlei explained how he had so much respect for the revered catholic priest but stated that even Pope Francis of the Vatican city in Rome cannot convince him not to vote for Peter Obi.

@mrstanlei wrote:

”I was born and brought up in the Roman Catholic church, I have so much respect for Rev fr Mbaka, But as it stands right now, even Pope Francis can’t tell me not to vote for Peter obi talkless of Fr Mbaka, the same man that told us to vote for Buhari.”

Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obi, begs for forgiveness

Legit.ng recalls that in 2018 when Peter Obi was Atiku's running mate, Father Mbaka, had also made a similar allegation against Peter Obi.

However, he later begged for forgiveness and apologised to the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi for his comments when the PDP presidential running mate visited his church.

Mbaka, in a viral video, had tried to extract monetary commitment from the former vice-presidential candidate of the PDP but the later declined.

Source: Legit.ng