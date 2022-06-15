An Umuahia- based journalist identified simply as Chuks Onuoha has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped an Umuahia- based journalist Chuks Onuoha, The Nation reports.

It was gathered that Onuoha was kidnapped at his residence at Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA in Abia state.

Vanguard reports that Onuoha was a former Abia correspondent of The Sun Newspaper.

The president-general of the community speaks on the development

The president-general of the community, Suleiman Anyalewechi, has confirmed the sad incident to newsmen.

Anyalewechi disclosed that the secretary of the community briefed him last night that some men took Chucks Onuoha away.

He explained that they were not sure what it was all about until this morning when the kidnappers established contact with the family that he is in their custody.

The kidnappers reached out to the family

According to a report by The Punch, his abductors were said to have since established contact with the family and allegedly demanded a N10 million ransom.

