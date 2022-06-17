For obvious reasons, Ejiro Otarigho, the brave tanker driver in Delta , has suddenly become the new face of the state

, Otarigho has also been commended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa with a cash gift of N2 million from the coffers of the state government

The money also went with a letter of commendation from the state and a plaque that immortalises Otarigho

Asaba, Delta - Ejiro Otarigho, the selfless and brave petrol tanker driver who drove his burning vehicle filled with diesel away from a residential area around Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area, Delta state, has been appreciated by the state government

Patrick Ukah, the secretary to the state government, representing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, June 16, said Otarigho's bravery has saved the entire state from what would have turned into mourning for most families that fateful day, AIT News reports.

Ejiro Otarigho: Brave Tanker Driver Turns Delta Youth Ambassador, Gets Massive Cash Gift From Governor Okowa (Photo: Delta State Government)

Ukah said this in a ceremony to which Otarigho, his pregnant wife, and some family relatives were invited by the state government.

Ukah, on behalf of Governor Okowa, presented the young tanker driver a cheque of N2 million, a letter of commendation, and a plaque, which, according to the governor, will serve as a memorial to Ejiro’s children and generations.

The state government spoke on the honour given to Otarigho via its Facebook page on Thursday.

Read the statement below:

"Today, the Delta State government presented a letter of commendation, an award plaque, and a cheque of Two Million Naira, to Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, a tanker driver, for his display of heroism as he drove a burning tanker away to a safe place in Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA.

"The Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, who made the presentation on behalf of the State Government commended Mr. Otarigho for his bravery and heroism in averting a major disaster that could have resulted in the death of many in the area."

Also at the event members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, (NUPENG), identified with Ejiro and saluted his matchless courage.

My wife said I didn't consider them: Delta tanker driver who averted disaster opens up on how he did it

Ejiro Otarigho, the courageous Nigerian man who drove a burning tanker from a densely populated area to a safe zone has said he did what he did to save lives.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ejiro said he was able to accomplish the dangerous task with the help of God.

How it happened

Ejiro said finished discharging petroleum product at a filling station and was driving back when the vehicle went up in flames at Agbarho, Delta state.

