Damaturu, Yobe - Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, the deputy governor of Yobe state, on Saturday, June 11, lost one of his sons in an auto crash.

According to a statement by Gubana's chief press secretary, Hussaini Mai Suleh, the seven-year-old boy named after Governor Mai Mala Buni died in a car accident along the Maiduguri-Kano road, Leadership reports.

Suleh noted that the deceased was buried in line with Islamic burial rites the same day at the palace of Mai of Fune in Damaturu, Damagun town in the Fune local government area.

Reacting to his loss, Deputy Governor Gubana said:

“I will forever remember him as somebody close to me.’’

Prominent government officials and other respected personalities have visited Gubana's house to console him and his family over the tragedy.

Suleh's full statement reads:

"The death has occured of the son of H.E, the Deputy Governor Alh Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) The deceased was a namesake to his Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni (Chiroman Gujba)

"He died on Saturday morning in a motor accident along Maiduguri kano road.

"Aged 7 years and has since been buried according to Islamic rights at the Palace of Mai Fune in Damagum town,Fune local government area.

"THE HOUSE IN JANNAH FOR THOSE WHO LOST THEIR CHILD AND REMAIN PATIENT.

"The messenger of Allah peace and blessings of Allah be upon him said, when a person's child dies, Allah says this to his angels, you have taken the child of my slave

"They say yes

"He says you have taken the Apple of his eyes?

"They says yes.

"He says what did my slave says?

"They says he praised you and said "INNALILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIRAJIUN"

"Allah says, build for my slave a house in paradise and call it the house of praise. (Al- Thirmidhi 942)

"Allhau Akbar

"May Allah comfort his Excellency and the entire family."

