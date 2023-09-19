A Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” began serving an 11-year prison sentence in the USA in November 2022 for for conspiring to launder tens of millions of dollars from online scams

Posts have been sighted on both X and Facebook claiming that Hushpuppi has been released from prison

Legit.ng fact-checked this notable claim amid growing circulation on social media platforms

Washington, D.C., United States - Claims surfaced in September that a convicted international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, has been released.

Legit.ng observed that a lot of social media users have been recirculating the claim.

Hushpuppi hasn't been released from prison

It would be recalled that Hushpuppi was sentenced in November 2022 in Los Angeles to more than 11 years in federal prison. He was “one of the most prolific money launderers in the world", according to US investigators.

Arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020, and subsequently flown to the U.S., Hushpuppi, 40, pleaded guilty to multi-million-dollar fraud charges, but that did not stop the United States district court from jailing him.

One such post indicating Hushpuppi has regained freedom reads:

"Jail term completed, Hushpuppi has finally been released!! Source—O.G"

Another post by one X (formerly Twitter) user, Godfrey Osas, reads:

"Jail term completed, Hushpuppi has finally been released!! #hushpuppi."

The same claim appeared on Facebook here, here, and here.

Verification

There were no reports of the development in credible news outlets, which would have been the case if it were true. Considering the weight of his case, Hushpuppi is currently known globally.

We found no evidence that Hushpuppi had been released.

