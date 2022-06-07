Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that only the name of Jesus can change the current situation faced by Nigerians

The popular man of God said this on Tuesday, June 7, in a post he made on his personal Facebook page

The post by Adeboye has also caused some kind of frenzy on social media with many sharing an inscription of Jesus with red ink on a white background

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that he knows a name that can turn around the challenges faced by Nigeria and her people.

In a post made on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday, June 7, the popular cleric confirmed that he knows a name that can change the current state of Nigeria for good.

Pastor Adeboye has said that only the name of Jesus can change the current situation in Nigeria. Photo: Redeemed Christain Church of God

The post by Adeboye was made with a photo of himself with a 'Jesus' inscription.

His words:

“I know a name that can change the current state of Nigeria for Good."

Pastor Adeboye made the post hours after he had reacted to the killings of Christain worshippers at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5.

Reacting to the Owo Church incident where about 40 people were killed by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, Adeboye expressed sadness over the attack.

He said:

“My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered from this gruesome attack. I am unable to grasp the evil that motivates one human being to deliberately take the life of another.

“Every soul counts before God, and I know that He is greatly displeased with this wickedness. I pray that God send such greetings again. And may Nigeria never know such bloodshed again”.

How I was hit by bullet while hiding under church pew, Owo attack survivor reveals

The Federal Government had been called upon to ensure that it ups its game in securing Nigerians and their property at all times.

The call was made to the government by Benjamin Asogbuwa, a survivor of the Owo church attack by gunmen.

According to Asogbuwa who was hit by a bullet, Sunday mass when they started hearing gunshots outside the church building.

Owo church attack: Survivor relives harrowing experience of how she scaled fence after being shot

The attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5, had thrown the country and the world into a state of mourning.

Survivors of the attack have continued to relive their ordeal with many confused at how they are still alive after the attack.

One of the survivors of the dreadful incident said she managed to scale the fence of the church building after a bullet hit her leg.

