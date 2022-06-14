A relative of Omotola Akinsanya, the 31-year-old who was hit by a Lebanese 'reckless' driver in Lagos has died

The relatives who spoke while pleading anonymity confirmed that Omotola died after her injured leg was amputated at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital

The police in the state have also confirmed that charges against John Greg who be amended to reflect the current situation which has led to the death of Omotola

A 31-year-old lady Omotola Akinsanya, who was reportedly hit by John Greg, a Lebanese motorist in Lagos, has died, the Cable reports.

Akinsanya died 10 days after she was hit by Greg who drove against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road on Wednesday, May 4.

Sources who spoke on the incident that led to the young lady's passing said that Greg was driving against traffic at top speed when he knocked down the victim.

John Greg was driving against traffic when he hit Omotola Akinsanya and sped off to evade arrest. Photo: @wellzpapi

Source: Twitter

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin said Greg drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly against traffic hitting Akinsanya.

According to Hundeyin, the Lebanese man upon hitting the young lady sped off but was chased and arrested.

He added that the traffic offender who has been in the custody of the police also had his vehicle impounded and the Embassy of Lebanon duly informed about the ongoing investigation at the time.

Hundeyin in a further update said the matter was since charged to court but with recent development on the death of the victim who was earlier receiving treatment at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, charges against Greg would be amended.

Akinsanya's family reacts

A member of Akinsanya's family who spoke on the matter said that Omotola died on June 9 - days after her leg which was damaged from the hit and run incident was amputated.

The relative who did not want to be named said:

“Several surgical operations were carried out on Tola’s leg before the left leg was amputated. Immediately after the incident happened, she went through eight-hour surgery.

“The last surgery was the amputation of the left leg. Even LASUTH did not manage the case well. They neglected the girl and they were collecting close to N250,000 daily for ICU and services."

“Imagine that kind of amount for one month plus. If you calculate it, you will know how much we have spent. After infection started affecting the leg, LASUTH said they had to amputate the leg."

“She did not come out of the amputation surgery conscious and she died after like seven days after the amputation at LASUTH."

Speaking further, the relative confirmed that Greg never showed up at the hospital throughout Omotola's stay there.

He added:

"We were told he was granted bail of N1 million by the court. The family needs justice.”

Source: Legit.ng