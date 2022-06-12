A 20-year-old commuter has been rewarded handsomely with a car for coming to the rescue of a man held down by a train track electricity

Anthony Perry was getting off the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on Sunday, June 5 when he noticed the man had convulsed and passed out after being jolted by 600 bolts

While people recorded the man fighting for his life, Perry against the advice of some commuters went down to help the man

Anthony Perry, a 20-year-old lad has been hailed for his heroic act on Sunday, June 5 which saved the life of a man jolted by 600 bolts of electricity and passed out.

NYPost reports that Anthony was alighting from the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train when he spotted two men fighting.

Anthony risked his life. Photo Credit: Tavi Ghee, Chicago Sun

Source: Facebook

The instigator of the fight however went into convulsion after landing on the third rail and passed out from electric shock.

While people brought out their phones and recorded the dying man, Perry swung into action and pulled him away from the rail.

“The guy didn’t have no control over his body.

“I did hear somebody say as I got on the track, ‘Don’t touch him.

“I could’ve kept walking, but I was like, you know what? I’m not going to keep walking because God wouldn’t want me to do that so I took action immediately,'' Perry told a local outlet CBS.

With help from another commuter, Perry was about to perform CPR on the man which saw he regain consciousness.

Perry said he wasn't surprised that he helped the man

The heroic young man told CBS that his action didn't surprise him as he was always helping people.

“I was kind of like, dang, I did that? That was me? I was kind of surprised that I would take myself to that level — but I’m kind of not surprised, because I’m always helping people. That’s my instinct.”

A businessman gifted Perry a car

On Wednesday, June 8, Windy City businessman Early Walker gifted Perry a 2008 Audi A6 car for the brave act.

While hailing the young man, Walker said the gift was to honour him. He added that more Anthonys are needed in the world.

A netizen Tavi Ghee recorded the moment Perry saved the man and stirred mixed reactions from social media users.

Social media reactions

Netizens who watched the video of the lad's heroic act had these to say:

Gail Mcdowell said:

"What is your fighting for anyway look like the man had a seizure y'all need to stop that get along s*** it's all over the world stop fighting each other for what there's no damn sense at all that's why I left Chicago because all this s*** going on I don't even make no damn sense."

Lefarrah Sorrell Esters said:

"He was scared to help him cz he was being electrocuted!!!"

Tamara Lynn said:

"That man saved his life we need more brotherly love like this in Chicago for real! God bless his soul."

