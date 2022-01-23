Residents of Obasanjo Road metropolis in kano state witnessed a horrible accident on Sunday, January 23

A moving train at high speed hit a truck filled with cement and a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP

The driver of the truck, according to eyewitnesses, did not notice that a train was on its way when he drove into the rail track

Kano - Tragedy struck in Kano state on Sunday, January 23, when a train conveying passengers crushed a cement trailer and commercial tricycle around the Obasanjo Road metropolis.

Residents who witnessed the deadly incident said they saw the trailer coming towards the rail line as the train was at high speed.

The driver of the truck was oblivious of the fact that a train was in motion when he drove into the track (Photo: Daily Trust)

They told journalists that the driver of the trailer failed to notice the signals given to him by persons who saw the impending disaster, Daily Trust reports.

As contained in a publication by Daily Nigeria, one of the witnesses said:

“When the driver of the trailer tried to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and the tricycle at the same time."

It was gathered that some persons from the scene of the accident were taken to the Murtala Muhammad Hospital, Kano, even if the actual number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The local media outfit added that the truck driver escaped from the vehicle unhurt while some passengers are feared dead.

NRC halts Abuja-Kaduna train service over alleged terrorist attack

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Railway Corporation had stopped services on the Abuja-Kaduna route following allegations that a part of the train track was bombed by bandits.

Officials of the corporation confirmed on Thursday that services on the route had been halted but stated that investigations were ongoing to determine if the facility was actually bombed as widely speculated.

A former Senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, posted on his verified Twitter handle that bandits attacked a train on the route on Wednesday.

Sani said:

“Yesterday (Wednesday) terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train, targeting the engine driver and the tank.

“This (Thursday) morning, I was onboard when our train ran over another explosive damaged rail.”

