The details and identities of the victims of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state has been released

In another development, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu says the federal government was hasty in blaming the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) for the attack

Akeredolu, who described the attack that led to scores of death and several injuries, has cancelled this year’s June 12 celebration in the south-west state

Some names and photos of victims who were in church when gunmen carried out the deadly attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state have been revealed, BBC Pidgin reports.

Legit.ng reports that unknown gunmen had invaded the catholic church, throwing explosives and shooting many worshippers dead on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In the video shared on social media, it was learned that no fewer than 30 worshippers were either shot dead or murdered by the explosives.

See some of the victims who died from the attack below;

Names, faces of people who died in Ondo Catholic Church massacre.

1. Caroline Agboola

Caroline Agboola is amongst the people who died during the attack.

Her daughter disclosed that she was an Akara seller before her death.

Her husband died years earlier.

2. Veginus Nwani

Names, faces of people who died in Ondo Catholic Church massacre.

Mr Veginus Ani and his daughter Chidiogo died during the incident.

His first son was in the church, but unharmed.

After the shooting, Mr Veginus’s son rushed his younger sister who was still alive to the hospital but unfortunately she was confirmed dead at arrival.

3. Chidiogo Nwani

Names, faces of people who died in Ondo Catholic Church massacre.

Chidiogo Nwani died alongside with her father, Veginus Nwanie. She was eleven years old.

4. Umunna

Names, faces of people who died in Ondo Catholic Church massacre.

Umunna and his son die of bullet wounds during the Sunday shooting.

After the shooting, the father and his son were cover in their own blood.

According to BBC Pidgin, he was trying to shield his son from the shooters but unfortunately, they shot the both of them.

Umunna was said to own an electronic shop in Owo.

5. Ozurumba Bridget

Names, faces of people who died in Ondo Catholic Church massacre.

Mama Ozurumba Bridget also died during the attack.

Her son is currently in the hospital battling for his life after the attack.

Her son was inside church with his mother when the incident happened, she died during the attack.

6. Madam Onuoha and Papa Onuoha

Names, faces of people who died in Ondo Catholic Church massacre.

Mr Onuoha and his wife died during the attack from gunshot wounds.

They were in the church with their son when the shooting started, the boy was unhurt.

Mr Onuoha was a gardener before his tragic death, while his wife was petty trader.

FG’s conclusion on ISWAP ‘too hasty’, Akeredolu

Meanwhile, on Friday, June 11, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state says the federal government was hasty in blaming the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) for the Owo church attack, Channels TV reports.

The governor said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Friday.

"The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP don’t hide their attacks,” the governor was quoted as saying during a virtual interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights Organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI) on Friday.

We were locked in the church for over 20 mins, Priest speaks on Ondo attack

Legit.ng has earlier reported that the terrorists that attacked St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state struck when the church was about to end its service.

According to Reverend Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests in the church, the incident lasted about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the deadly attack, vowing not to rest until the criminals are apprehended.

Source: Legit.ng