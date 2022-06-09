A 25-year-old Nigerian man identified Jika John is currently in police net for disguising as a woman and gaining entrance into a female hostel

A man has been arrested in Adamawa state for disguising himself as a woman and entering the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Yola to allegedly steal gas cylinders.

The young man identified as Jika John, 25, however, denied the allegation, saying he went to the school to see a lady and not to steal as alleged.

Jika John is currently in police net. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Baloncici/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

I went to see my girlfriend

Jika said he was wrongly accused, insisting that he dressed as a woman for easy access into the hostel so as to see his girlfriend.

But the Adamawa state police command would have none of that as they have held on to Jika, insisting he went there to steal.

He is lying, the police insists

Chief of the police Crack Squad, CSP Ahmed Gombi said as quoted by The Nation Newspapers:

“One of the cases is criminal trespass, a person who dressed as a female and entered the compound of School of Nursing.

“We have established that he used to steal cooking gas cylinders of students. We received a distress call that he was about to be lynched, so my men went there, rescued and brought him to the police headquarters.

“He has confessed that he is not alone. So we are looking at the possibility of a syndicate. We will go after them one by one.

“The boy has no girlfriend in the institution. We have done our background check. He normally goes there to steal gas cylinders of female students."

The story was later posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja where it generated many reactions.

See the post below:

Instagram users react

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"Abeg make una give am food to chop, na hunger n sapa dey worry am."

@somtoeze reacted:

"These cross dressers are pulling weight o."

@kaima__ex said:

"Problem e no Dey finish oo."

