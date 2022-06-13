The chairman of Nigerian Governors' Forum and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has rejected the claim by FG that ISWAP terrorists are responsible for Ondo massacre on June 5

Governor Fayemi said the announcement by FG is just mere speculation, noting that no concrete evidence has been presented to justify the claim

The former presidential aspirant added that he will not 'jump the gun' while defending his reason for not talking about the intelligence that has so far been gathered on the incident

The Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has described the claims by the federal government that Boko Haram or the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) are involved in the Owo killings as mere speculation.

PM News reports that the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Monday, June 13, stated that no evidence has confirmed that the terrorists carried out the attack.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state speaks on FG's claim on the Ondo Catholic Church attack which occurred on Sunday, June 5. Source: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

Last Sunday's attack

On Sunday, June 4, some unknown gunmen attack St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, killing a number of worshippers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fayemi's position revealed

Fayemi said this on Monday while featuring on a Channels TV interview programme, Sunrise Daily.

He said:

"I am not going to go into any speculation. As far as I’m concerned, the statement that ISWAP or Boko Haram, or whatever other institutions are responsible for this (attack) is purely speculative at this stage.

"I haven’t seen any evidence that concretely puts this in the corner of any of these rogue elements that we have. And really it doesn’t – at this stage – matter, they have committed this crime, they have demonstrated the capacity to cause maximum damage to our people.

"I don’t want us to jump the gun as far as this is concerned, and that is why I am not going to go into any detail as to what intelligence we had and at what point we had it."

Owo attack: Fayemi says they have a duty to prevent reoccurrence

The governor further stated that their duty as chief security of their states is to prevent further attacks by unknown gunmen in their states.

Our duty as security officers is to ensure that this does not occur again, and we go after elements of this nature, whichever organisation they may represent within our domains” Fayemi added.

Akeredolu reacts as FG reveals those behind Owo church attack

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has rejected the pronouncement by the FG that ISWAP terrorist group is responsible for the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

Governor Akeredolu noted that FG was hasty in his pronouncement and he will only take such as a pinch of salt.

The governor stated that ISWAP is known for claiming responsibility for their attack, adding that the attackers are yet to be known.

Ondo Church Attack: OPC, Gani Adams blow hot, warns of imminent war in southwest

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams and the OPC have described the Sunday attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly.

The generalissimo and the group in a separate statement warned of imminent war in the southwest region.

The Yoruba monarch further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

Source: Legit.ng