Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has rejected the pronouncement by the FG that ISWAP terrorist group is responsible for the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo

Governor Akeredolu noted that FG was hasty in his pronouncement and he will only take such as a pinch of salt

The governor stated that ISWAP is known for claiming responsibility for their attack, adding that the attackers are yet to be known

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said he took the Federal Government pronouncement of ISWAP as terrorists responsible for Ondo attack as a pinch of salt.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the FG was hasty in his pronouncement, adding that ISWAP always claimed responsibility for any attack they carry out.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu having a zoom conversation in his office, Akure

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 5, some unknown gunmen attacked St. Francis Church in Owo local government area of Ondo state, killing many worshippers.

Governor Akeredolu reacted to the Federal Government's claim in an interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI).

The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP doesn’t hide its attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know and our security people are still on their trail.

Ondo people are ready to fight insecurity - Akeredolu

According to Vanguard, the governor described the attack as a crime against humanity, adding that the Southwest region has been a peaceful haven before the horrible attack.

Akeredolu in his reaction added that despite the attack on the psyche of the people, the people of the state are ready to fight insecurity.

He disclosed that the government

is determined to help the victims of the attack, particularly those who lost their loved ones and those on admission in the hospital.

We have a plan to help the victims of the attack. Including those who lost their lives and those who are in the hospitals. Deliberately, we have people who have offered the state government some assistance. Some people have donated to the Catholic.

Ondo Church Attack: OPC, Gani Adams Blow Hot, Warns of Imminent War in Southwest

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams and the OPC have described the Sunday attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly.

The generalissimo and the group in a separate statement warned of imminent war in the southwest region.

The Yoruba monarch further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

Ondo Church Attack: CAN Holds Protest, Prayer Session, Sends Strong Message to International Bodies

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Owo council area, on Monday held a protest and a prayer session at St. Francis Catholic Church that was attacked on Sunday, June 5.

The Christian leaders in the community called on international bodies to interfere in the consistent attack on churches across the country.

The CAN chairman in the council, Joshua Oladapo, said that the incident is an evil occurrences, laments how hospitals are grappling to treat the victims.

