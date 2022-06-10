Davide Adeleke, popularly called known as Davido has revealed what it takes for a Nigerian to engage in politics in the country

The singer gave the brief lecture while declaring his preparedness to go for campaign ahead of Osun state governorship election

Davido is a big supporter of the gubernatorial ambition of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Nigerians have been told what it takes to become a politician. The lecture came from an unlikely source. In this case, from the country's superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Davido who expressed his preparedness for the coming Osun state gubernatorial election scheduled for July declared that politics in the country is only for the brave-hearted.

Davido has revealed what it takes for a Nigerian to engage in politics in the country.

Source: Depositphotos

He wrote on Twitter:

“Nigerian politics is not for the faint hearted …. FIELD READY."

He added that he was ready to hit the road for campaign in sorpport of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

Davido, who hails from Osun state, has continued to show massive support for his uncle's gubernatorial ambition on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

