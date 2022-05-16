Ahead of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election, the PDP New Generation has unveils=ed an 80-man youth campaign council

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has set up a campaign council for the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti state.

The group's director of media and strategy, Dare Akinniyi, revealed this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 16.

According to Mr. Akinnyi, the Director-General of PDP New Generation has approved the composition of the council with Hon. Tunde Oke as chairman, Bello Muyideen Kolawale as vice chairman, and Mr. Ilori Idowu Modebola as secretary.

The statement said the 80 man team is to work and contribute towards the victory of PDP in the June 18 gubernatorial election of Ekiti state.

Dare Akinniyi further mentioned that the development is in line with the vision and mission of PDP New Generation to create a platform for youth participation in political activities.

Part of the statement read:

“We are concerned about the affairs of our party - the PDP, and as a youth and women group under its umbrella; we will do all our best to promote the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

“We want to appeal to all our members in Ekiti state to go out and campaign for our candidate; Bisi Kolawole. This election is a must-win for our great party, as we look forward to sending the APC packing in 2023.

“This campaign council is to work with and reinforce the existing electioneering structure on ground. We at the PDP New Generation hereby inaugurate an 80-man campaign council to this effect. They are to serve diligently and deliver our candidate at the polls.

“As an organisation, we will continue to promote and maintain the integrity of the People’s Democratic Party.”

