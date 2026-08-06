The UK government's official business guide outlines key differences between sole traders and limited companies, covering tax, liability, and registration

One business structure stands out for being entirely exempt from Corporation Tax, a detail that has caught the attention of entrepreneurs online

The guide also reveals that this same structure allows owners to start trading immediately without registering the business beforehand

The UK government has confirmed that sole traders are not required to pay Corporation Tax.

This set them apart from limited companies in one of the most significant tax distinctions outlined in its official business setup guide.

UK explains which business structure is exempt from corporation tax. Photo credit: d3sign/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

According to the government's guidance, a sole trader is the most straightforward business structure available in the UK.

Owners make all business decisions independently and keep every penny of profit after settling their personal tax obligations.

Unlike limited companies, sole traders are not subject to Corporation Tax on their earnings.

How Sole Traders and Limited Companies Differ

Limited companies, by contrast, are legally separate entities from their owners and must pay Corporation Tax on any profits they make.

Directors of limited companies also face stricter rules around how they extract money from the business, whether through a salary, dividends, or a director's loan. They are additionally required to file annual accounts and tax returns with the relevant authorities.

One advantage the sole trader structure offers beyond the Corporation Tax exemption is the ease of getting started.

A sole trader can begin trading immediately without formally registering the business, although registration for Self Assessment becomes mandatory once earnings exceed £1,000 in a tax year, running from 6 April to 5 April. A limited company, on the other hand, must be registered before any trading activity begins.

The Trade-Off: Liability and Legal Protection

The key drawback of operating as a sole trader is unlimited liability. If the business runs into financial difficulty, the owner is personally responsible for all debts, which could put personal assets at risk.

A limited company offers more protection in this regard, as owners are only liable up to the value of their investment in the business.

Both structures require VAT registration if the business meets the relevant turnover threshold, and both may involve Income Tax and National Insurance obligations depending on how profits or payments are structured.

The government guidance also notes that businesses are not locked into their chosen structure permanently.

Moving from sole trader to limited company status is generally considered the simpler transition of the two directions.

Beyond these two options, the government lists several other structures worth considering, including business partnerships, social enterprises, overseas companies, and unincorporated associations, depending on the nature and goals of the business.

Lady speaks about her UK tax return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who relocated from the UK in 2024, logged into her HMRC account and discovered a tax refund notification that had been sitting unread since June 2025.

The refund of £1,599.08 (N2.9 million) had been waiting for over a year before she finally claimed it, prompting her to urge others who worked in the UK to check their accounts.

Source: Legit.ng