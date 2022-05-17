With the 2022 Osun governorship election drawing near, 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members, Punch reports joined the ruling APC at the Ayedaade local government area of Osun state.

In a statement signed by Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to the governor of Osun state said the PDP defectors attributed their decision to leave the party to the modest achievements that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Over 500 PDP members of the Peoples Democratic Party have defected to the APC in Osun state. Photo: Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: UGC

Omipidan said that the defectors admitted that Oyetola has recorded several successes since assuming his position as governor of Osun.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Noting that the defectors are members of five different political groups across the state, Omipidan said the new party members are welcomed to the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP members who just joined the APC, Raufu Lukman, collaborated with the statement released by Omipidan.

Lukman said they decided to join the ruling party because Oyetola’s administration had performed well in office.

His word:

“As you can see, we are here today in large numbers to confidently denounce our membership from the PDP and as well announce to the whole world that we are in the APC, the party that means well to the masses.

“Our decision to leave the former party at this critical time is an indication of the fact that the present administration under the leadership of Governor Oyetola has performed creditably well in all the sectors of the economy and we are bent to contribute our own quota to collectively advance our state for the good and betterment of the citizenry.

“My colleagues and I who are members of the defecting groups running to 500 to 550 members are resolute to work collectively with others to ensure all-round victory for the party.”

Ekiti election: PDP new generation unveils 80-man youth campaign council

Ahead of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election, the PDP New Generation had unveiled an 80-man youth campaign council.

The council will have Hon. Tunde Oke as chairman, Bello Muyideen Kolawale as vice chairman, and Mr. Ilori Idowu Modebola as secretary.

The PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organisation established to promote, maintain and preserve the ideology of the opposition party.

2023: PDP New Generation calls for youth inclusion in convention planning committee

Recall that the PDP New Generation recently called on the leadership of the party to ensure youth inclusion in the party's national convention planning committee.

The demand was made in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 13 by the Director-General of the group, Audu Mahmood.

The youth forum also vowed to mobilise five million voters for the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng