Kwara state, Ilorin - The Kwara State Education Trust Fund has announced new job vacancies for 11 positions as it looks to expand its team.

According to the post, the agency is looking for individuals who are passionate about making a difference in education and want to thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are valued.

This was contained in a post shared via the Kwara state government X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @followKWSG, on Tuesday, March 12.

The application deadline is Friday, March 29, 2024

Available job vacancies

•Administrative Assistant

•Community Engagement Coordinator

•IT Support Specialist

•Research Analyst

•Communications Officer

•Program Manager

•Human Resource Manager

•Monitoring and Evaluation Officer

•Legal and Compliance Officer

•Development and Partnership Manager

•Finance Manager

Interested applicants are advised to visit http://kwara.fund/jobs for detailed job descriptions and application instructions.

Applicants are expected to provide their full names, phone numbers, email address, cover letter and CV/resume while filling out the form online.

Indigenes of the north-central state are advised not to miss out on the chance to join the mission of building the future of Kwara through sustainable investments in quality education.

