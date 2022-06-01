Nigeria's insecurity challenges have reached a fever pitch and require strenuous measures to subside it

Kaduna state has been one of the states suffering from numerous attacks ranging from banditry, kidnapping, and gruesome killings

However, security agencies are putting their best to ensure law and order but it seems those at the decision-making table are distracted with preparations for elections

Birnin Gwari, Kaduna - Some suspected Boko Haram members have launched another attack on travelers in Kaduna with many of them feared to be abducted.

According to a report by The Nation newspaper, the suspected Boko Haram sect was said to have attacked a convoy of vehicles with security escorts along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and razed eight vehicles ablaze on Tuesday, May 31.

The Kaduna Police Command is yet to confirm or issue a statement about the incessant Boko Haram attacks in Birnin Gwari. Photo: NPF

Security association confirms four consecutive boko haram attacks

As gathered by Legit.ng, the association of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance in a statement confirmed that the attack was the fourth of its kind.

The association also disclosed that for four consecutive days, the suspected terrorists have laid siege on the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway, killing and kidnapping travelers.

The statement said:

“In the last four days terrorists had lay siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and wounded many innocent citizens, yet our people are reduced to silence mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concerned on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

“In the sad event today, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and Children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom."

The association in its statement slammed politicians for neglecting a very delicate issue as insecurity and prioritizing their election campaigns over the safety of people.

It however gave credit for security agencies who has always been at their best to ensure it intercept such gruesome attacks by the Boko Haram sect.

“While politicians are engaged on their mission to clinch power comes Twenty-twenty-three, none of the gladiators seeking for elections has any agenda of emancipating our people from the bondage of terrorists and miscreants.

“Moreso, none of this politicians deem it fit to visit Birnin-Gwari to either see delegates, but rather called delegates to Kaduna for consultations."

Travelers urges to suspend trips

Meanwhile residents of Birnin-Gwari have been urged by the security association to suspend their traveling endeavors for a while pending when the security situation improves.

Statement reads:

“But, our people has reach a point of no return, hence the need for the people of Birnin-Gwari and communities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway to halt with immediate effect traveling on this notorious highway from tomorrow till security situation improves.”

Reacting to the allegations, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, ASP Muhammad Jalige could not confirm the incident stating that confirmation will be made known in due time.

He said:

“I will contact the Area Commander in charge of the area and get back to you please”\

Tension as bandits bomb Kaduna-Abuja train with passengers

It will be recalled that late on in March, some suspected terrorist attacked the Kaduna-Abuja rail track, making a train filled with passengers to derail.

One of the passengers said the assailants began to fire gunshots sporadically after the train was forced to stop.

Reports, however, indicate that security agents have been mobilised to the area to rescue the passengers from the terrorists.

Air Peace suspends flights to Kaduna Airport amid terrorist attack

Simialrly, after the management of Air Peace airline has announced the suspension of all flights to Kaduna.

Following this development, the management of Azman Airline on Tuesday, March 29 announced the suspension of flights to Kaduna.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has also noted that all operations within that axis has been shut down indefinitely.

