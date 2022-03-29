After the tragic attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train filled with passengers on Monday, March 28, reports say troops have secured the area

Kaduna state government said some of the passengers that were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment while others were helped to find their way to their various destination

Meanwhile the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has also noted that all operations within that axis has been shut down indefinitely

Following a terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track on Monday, March 28, the management of Air Peace airline has announced the suspension of all flights to Kaduna, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the Abuja-Kaduna-bound was filled with passengers derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists went off.

Following this development, the management of Azman Airline on Tuesday, March 29 announced the suspension of flights to Kaduna.

However, the spokesperson of Air Peace Airline, Stanley Olisa confirmed the suspension of flights to Kaduna but did not speak further on other development.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations

Similarly, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced the suspension of Abuja-Kaduna train operations.

The corporation made the announcement via its official Twitter handle earlier on Tuesday, March 29.

The corporation said its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.

The tweet read:

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course."

Kaduna govt secure Abuja-Kaduna train

Reacting to the train attack by bandits, the Kaduna state government said everything is under control following the intervention of Nigerian troops.

According to PRNigeria, the Kaduna state government via the office of the state commissioner for ministry of internal security and home affairs issued a statement stating that normalcy has been restored.

The statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, stated that the Kaduna state government took a responsive step by deploying relevant security agencies at the scene of the incident.

He said:

"Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention."

Outrage as Nigerians mourn Dr Chinelo who was killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In a tragical contrast, a Nigerian lady, Dr Chinelo, was reportedly shot dead during the attack by suspected terrorists.

Chinelo was said to have made a post on twitter about being shot during the raid by suspected terrorist prior to her death.

Her SOS tweet read:

"I'm in the train. I have been shot please pray for me."

