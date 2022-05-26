The Nigerian Correctional Service has debunked the claim that some inmates attacked the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari

The spokesperson of the NCoS said the report is false and should be disregarded by the general public

According to the service, Kyari is in the same location with top Nigerians including governors and ministers

Following the report of the threat to the life of Abba Kyari, the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police being held for illegal drug offences, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has reacted.

The controller-general of NCoS, Haliru Nababa, said the report is fake and should be disregarded by the general public.

The NCoS spokesperson said there was no attempt on the life of Abba Kyari as widely claimed. Photo: NCoS, Abba Kyari

Source: UGC

A statement released by the spokesperson of the NCoS, Francis Enobore, reports that Kyari was nearly murdered by some aggrieved inmates who accused him of taking bribes while in active service in false.

Enobore describing the report as false, reckless and mischievous said Kyari is one of the over 800 inmates in the location where he is being kept with some notable individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abba Kyari in same location with governors, ministers, other top Nigerian

According to Enobore, some of the individuals in the location including ex-governors, ministers, senators and other celebrities of higher social status have passed through the same facility without any threat to their lives.

Enobore words:

“The authorities of the NCoS did not and has no course to request for the transfer of Abba Kyari or indeed, any inmate to any other detention centre outside its jurisdiction because there is no justification for such request.

“Abba Kyari is safe and sound and goes about his daily routine like any other inmate, unharmed."

“Those playing pranks with his detention are warned to desist from such unpatriotic acts as they may be asked, through formal litigation, to justify their statement.”

Tension as Abba Kyari reportedly escapes murder in prison

A new report claims Abba Kyari nearly got murdered at the Kuje prison where he is remanded over his trial for drug-related offences.

Aggrieved inmates who accused Kyari of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service were said to be after his life.

The Nigerian Correction Service has, however, denied the attack on Kyari even as it was reported that moves are being made to relocate him to SSS custody.

After allegedly escaping assassination, Abba Kyari lands in court again

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari was on Thursday, May 26, brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kyari along with some accomplices was arraigned at the by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The embattled police chief is to answer questions on the drug trafficking-related charges made against him.

Source: Legit.ng