A Kaduna-bound train derailed on Monday after explosives believed to be IED’s planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, the 6pm train which took off from Idu train station at the Federal Capital Territory Monday hit an explosives device about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

Details are still sketchy at the time of filing this report. It is, however, gathered that security agents have been mobilised to the area to rescue the passengers.

“There is no network in the area so we cannot get any information until the team we have dispatched returns,” said a top security source in Kaduna.

“What we know is that suspected IED’s were planted on the track and the train has derailed. We don’t know for sure if there is any injury or death,” he said.

Channels TV also reported that one of the passengers on the train said the bandits bombed the train track with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which forced the train to derail.

Upon the stoppage of the train, the assailants were said to have begun to fire gunshots sporadically.

He added that the terrorists later forced their way into the train and kidnapped an unspecified number of people, with some others feared killed.

Source: Legit.ng