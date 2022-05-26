Earlier, the National Youth Service Corps disclosed the former minister of aviation, Senator Stella Oduah did not complete her national youth service

In a new move, the Senator representing Anambra North in the 9th assembly, issued a 48-hour-ultimatum to the NYSC to retract the allegation that she absconded from the service as shared pictures to back her claims

Meanwhile, a group identified as Concerned Anambra North Peoples Democratic Party Stakeholders had asked NYSC to validate the former Oduah’s claim of losing her certificate

The former Minister of Aviation and the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah have directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to retract the allegation that she did not complete her national service within 48 hours, Vanguard reports.

A group identified as Concerned Anambra North Peoples Democratic Party Stakeholders had asked NYSC to validate the former Minister of Aviation’s claim of losing her certificate.

The Director-General of the service in response to the request disclosed that Oduah was mobilised for national service in the 1982/83 service year and was deployed to Lagos state but she absconded after the orientation and never completed the service.

Oduah’s bid to return to the Senate is threatened by this allegation. Photo credit: Stella Oduah)

Source: Facebook

Oduah reacts

In the letter addressed to the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps and titled, “48 Hours Notice to Retract Your Statement as Contained in Your Letter Dated 24th May 2022 Ref No. NYSC/DHQ/PPRU/783/VOL 111”, the Senator stated:

“Our attention has been called to your scandalous letter referenced above in which you acknowledged that Senator Stella Oduah was mobilized for youth service in 1982 and served in the Lagos orientation camp but then concluded that she “absconded” and was not issued a certificate of discharge.”

The letter, signed by Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe, director, media/publicity for Senator, Stella Oduah, described the allegation as reckless.

It further stated:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Oduah’s NYSC place of primary assignment was the popular Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). When a similar allegation was made by her political contenders in 2017, NECA issued a letter dated 11th January 2017 Ref No: NECA/SELA/H4 confirming that she carried out her NYSC primary assignment with them. Find attached a copy of that letter for reference as well as a photograph of our client as a youth corper."

“That issue also attended litigation and she has a court judgment in her favour in the case of Chinedu Emmanuel Emeka v. Princess Stella Oduah , EPT/AWK/SEN/13/2019″

“You are by this letter given 48 hours to retract your statement failing which legal actions shall be commenced against you.”

